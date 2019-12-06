The city council will start the Fiscal Year 2021 budget hearings with a $600,000 budget deficit.

The Iowa Department of Management’s property tax valuations are out, and the city of Burlington has a half-million-dollar problem.

The city received a 1.8 percent increase in taxable valuation and, in personnel costs alone, it will see a 2.25 percent increase in charges.

“We will not be able to maintain the current level of service without a significant tax increase,” said City Manager Jim Ferneau.

Ferneau said the city needs about $900,000 in new revenue in the general fund, but the total amount of new revenue is $224,000.

That 2.25 percent increase in personnel costs is part of the city’s bargaining contracts. It does not include step increases or promotions. Finance Director Stephanie Strucker said she has been informed by department heads they expect to promote several people, only adding to the growing deficit.

The Burlington Police Department alone will have several promotions of officials who already work for the department. Maj. Darren Grimshaw is set to retire at the beginning of next year, and Chief Dennis Kramer said he would like to promote two majors instead of one.

“It just makes sense to have two majors,” Kramer said.

Kramer explained one major will handle operations and the other will hire administration. Kramer confirmed two of the department’s current lieutenants will be promoted to the position, though he did not say which of the four they will be.

Ferneau said some of the costs of these promotions will be covered by replacing retirees with younger officers who make less money. Grimshaw is tied with Kramer for the department’s longest serving officer, thus he makes more money than other officers.

There also is the issue of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant’s expiration. The grant is in its final year and will expire at the end of the year. The grant pays 35 percent of benefits and salary for six full-time firefighters.

Earlier this year, Fire Chief Matt Trexel said the six extra firefighters make it possible for Burlington to operate a third fire station. Overall, the fire department has 45 firefighters and operates with a minimum of 11 firefighters on duty at all times.This works out to three ambulance crews, two engine crews and a battalion chief on duty at all times.

Ferneau said several hundred thousand dollars of the city deficit is caused by the loss of the SAFER grant.

Other little expenses that add up, too. Ferneau stressed this is a bargaining year, meaning the city will spend an extra $35,000 in legal fees.

“This is not a great position going into budget season,” Ferneau said.

He said there is nothing quite like managing a $75 million dollar budget when cuts are needed. He said this is exacerbated by the young city council, whose longest serving members have been on the council for only a few years.

Ferneau said it has been awhile since the city has been in bad financial shape going into budget season, and it will face some of the hardest decisions in years.

“At the end of the day, if anyone wants substantial increases in any area, there will need to be substantial decreases in other areas or a substantial tax increase,” Ferneau explained.

At the moment, Ferneau said he is unable to estimate how much taxes will need to be increased to maintain the current level of service.

“We will have to prioritize and work together,” said city council member Matt Rinker.

Rinker said that while this may be an atypical year, he said he intends to do what he has done each year since he was elected to the council in 2017 — pour over every line item of the budget and determine the appropriate course of action.

Keeping the deficit in perspective is key, according to Rinker. He acknowledged $600,000 is a lot of money, but at less than 1 percent of the total budget, Rinker said it is nothing the council cannot handle.

Overall, Rinker said, there are two things he believes the council cannot do: raise taxes and cut staffing. He also said he wants to keep as many of the capital improvements projects as the city can afford and focus on cutting other items in the budget.

Rinker also said this year is a lesson in what the future needs to look like to keep Burlington going.

“We have to focus on building value and bringing people here, not putting the increase all on the backs of our same taxpayers,” Rinker explained.

Councilman-elect Robert Critser will be dealing with his first city budget when he is sworn in at the end of this month. Critser is willing to admit, he doesn’t have all the answers right now.

“I am going to have to see what we can do, I can’t pull money out of thin air,” said Critser.

Critser said he wants to see what the city departments come up with before he makes a speculation on what he would like to see cut. Critser agreed with Rinker that raising taxes is not a viable option.

DES MOINES COUNTY

On the other side of the aisle, Des Moines County as a whole is looking at a 5.1 percent valuation increase, but supervisor Tom Broeker said that doesn’t mean the county gets off easy.

“We have had years where even the budget director said it would be an easy year and we run into a big issue,” he said.

Broeker said the county still will face a number of issues in the coming fiscal year. For one, the maximum ending balance for mental health has increased from 20 percent to 40 percent. Broeker also said that with a new set of required services for mental health, there will be an increased cost. The county will get its first glance at the mental health numbers next week.

Beyond mental health, the county also is facing down a likely increase in the budgeted amount for housing inmates out of county. Currently, the county budgets $210,000 a year, or about $17,500 per month. However, in some months, the county has nearly doubled this amount.

“We have no control of that number. When someone goes to jail, they are the responsibility of the taxpayers until they get released or they go to prison,” Broeker said.

Broeker said he won’t know what the new budget amount for the jail will be until he hears the jail’s presentation Jan. 15.

There’s also the issue of roads projects. The county has been trying to replace the bridge on Des Moines County 99 for two years. Broeker said the supervisors have tried to put money back. Now that it has come to fruition, however, there will be a cost associated with the project.