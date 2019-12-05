Burlington Fire Department is hoping its Christmas wreath will shine red this season.

A wreath lighted with red bulbs is hanging outside the Central Fire Station at Fifth and Valley Streets. For each structure fire from Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Day, a bulb is changed to white.

The goal is to raise public awareness of holiday fire hazards, and “Keep the Wreath Red.”

So far, one white bulb adorns the wreath, representing a Nov. 30 fire that destroyed a 20-foot camper fire and left one female injured. The other occupant, a male, escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to faulty piping and hardware connections to the gas stove top in the camper supplied by liquid propane. There were no utilities connected to the trailer and the trailer had no smoke detectors.

In a press release announcing the campaign, the BFD has listed some particular hazards during this time of year including: light strands with frayed or cracked wires; electric cords under rugs; overloaded extension cords; dry live Christmas trees; Christmas lights left on; chimney obstructions; burning wrappings and branches in fireplaces; unattended candles or cooking fires; fire hydrants piled under snow; and non-working smoke detectors.

To learn more, call the fire department at (319) 753-8390.