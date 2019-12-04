On Sunday, Dec. 8, Governor Pete Ricketts, First Lady Susanne Shore, and Nebraskans from across the state will celebrate the Christmas season with the lighting of the Nebraska State Capitol Christmas Tree. The ceremony will be open to the public with an open house at the Governor’s Residence following the event.

The Governor will deliver his Christmas message before lighting the tree.

The tree lighting will take place at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln.

It will be followed by a Christmas open house at the Governor's Residence, 1425 H St., Lincoln.