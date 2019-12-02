The swearing-in of a new member of the Nebraska City Police Department, and the introduction of three new members of the Nebraska City Fire Department and Nebraska City Rescue Squad are among the agenda items for tonight's (Dec. 2) Nebraska City City Council meeting.

Officer Richard Koch will be sworn in by Mayor Bryan Bequette, and volunteer firefighter Kurt Curtis and full-time emergency medical technicians Mary Seberger and Alex Gress will be introduced.

The agenda also includes a discussion of cabinets for the planned move of the City Council Chambers to the Rowe Public Safety Complex, and a closed session to discuss a dispute between the Nebraska City Municipal Airport Authority and Infinity Aviation.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.