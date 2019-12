Preliminary work on the Lincoln South Beltway project will begin soon, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Tree topping within the project limits is anticipated to begin today (Dec. 2) and will be completed by March 30, 2020. The project will be let on December 12, 2019 and construction of the beltway will begin in the spring of 2020.

More information about the project is available at https://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/lincoln-south-beltway/.