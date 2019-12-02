Make a difference on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, by supporting Hunters Helping the Hungry and the Wildlife Conservation Fund. These two Nebraska Game and Parks projects focus on helping Nebraska’s most vulnerable and are not-for-profit.

Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program that allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating processors to be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide. Over 650,000 meals have been distributed to those in need since the program began in 2012.

The Wildlife Conservation Fund is used to maintain adequate habitat and healthy populations of wildlife across the state, particularly those that are rare, endangered or threatened. Many species have been helped over the years, including river otters, monarch butterflies, swift fox, peregrine falcons and bald eagles.

Giving Tuesday takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving. Last year, 400 million dollars was raised online in the United States.

To learn more and make a donation, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/WildlifeConservationFund and OutdoorNebraska.org/hhh.