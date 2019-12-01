Nebraska City Public Schools (NCPS) students were recently recognized for their artistic efforts during #BeKind Week

Receiving awards at the Nov. 13 #BeKind reception at the Pioneer Academy were



Third Grade (tie)

First Place: Andi Wietzki

First Place: Miya Antonides



Fourth Grade

First Place: Elizabeth McNeely

Second Place: Bentleigh Rodriguez



Fifth Grade

First Place: Maddie Stanek

Second Place: Caydence Oakes



Sixth Grade

First Place: Caleb Walker

Second Place: Elizabeth Howard

Seventh Grade

First Place: Abbey Lippman

Second Place: Stella Young



Eighth Grade

First Place: Dallas Mueller-Pry

Second Place: Charlotte Ulfers



Honorable Mention

David Anderson (Third Grade)

Maisyn Hodges (Fourth Grade)

Awards were also presented to the NCHS Student Council, NCHS Expressions, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette, the Nebraska City News-Press, the Morton-James Public Library, the Pioneer Academy and the remaining buildings in the Nebraska City Public Schools (Northside and Hayward elementaries, Nebraska City Middle School, and Nebraska City High School).

Members of the NCPS #BeKind Committee are Teresa Frields, Carla Zaroban, Kori Vodicka, Capri Kiekel, MaKayla Riesberg, Katie Meredith, Amy Wynn, Jara Tharp, Lanette Kingery, and Brian Hoover.

Members of the United Against Violence #BeKind Committee are Traci Reuter, Healthy Communities/Foundation coordinator, CHI Health St. Mary’s; Michael Chaaffee, K-12 guidance counselor, Palmyra; Sallie Agena, Syracuse guidance counselor; Amy Allgood, Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce; Kori Vodicka, Nebraska City High School guidance counselor; Katie Meredith, Nebraska City Middle School guidance counselor; Teresa Frields, assessment/ curriculum director for NCPS; Lisa Whitten, counselor, Lourdes Central; and Lilly Frields, NCPS student representative.



