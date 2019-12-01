Nebraska City Public Schools (NCPS) students were recently recognized for their artistic efforts during #BeKind Week
Receiving awards at the Nov. 13 #BeKind reception at the Pioneer Academy were
Third Grade (tie)
First Place: Andi Wietzki
First Place: Miya Antonides
Fourth Grade
First Place: Elizabeth McNeely
Second Place: Bentleigh Rodriguez
Fifth Grade
First Place: Maddie Stanek
Second Place: Caydence Oakes
Sixth Grade
First Place: Caleb Walker
Second Place: Elizabeth Howard
Seventh Grade
First Place: Abbey Lippman
Second Place: Stella Young
Eighth Grade
First Place: Dallas Mueller-Pry
Second Place: Charlotte Ulfers
Honorable Mention
David Anderson (Third Grade)
Maisyn Hodges (Fourth Grade)
Awards were also presented to the NCHS Student Council, NCHS Expressions, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette, the Nebraska City News-Press, the Morton-James Public Library, the Pioneer Academy and the remaining buildings in the Nebraska City Public Schools (Northside and Hayward elementaries, Nebraska City Middle School, and Nebraska City High School).
Members of the NCPS #BeKind Committee are Teresa Frields, Carla Zaroban, Kori Vodicka, Capri Kiekel, MaKayla Riesberg, Katie Meredith, Amy Wynn, Jara Tharp, Lanette Kingery, and Brian Hoover.
Members of the United Against Violence #BeKind Committee are Traci Reuter, Healthy Communities/Foundation coordinator, CHI Health St. Mary’s; Michael Chaaffee, K-12 guidance counselor, Palmyra; Sallie Agena, Syracuse guidance counselor; Amy Allgood, Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce; Kori Vodicka, Nebraska City High School guidance counselor; Katie Meredith, Nebraska City Middle School guidance counselor; Teresa Frields, assessment/ curriculum director for NCPS; Lisa Whitten, counselor, Lourdes Central; and Lilly Frields, NCPS student representative.
Students and community members receive #BeKind awards at reception
