Join Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce for an Open House and Ribbon Cutting for new florist Lori Crom at Nebraska City Florist, 109 S. 9th St.

The open house will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, with the ribbon cutting set for 5:15 p.m.

The public is invited to come check out the selection of flowers and gifts for the holidays and all year round.

Refreshments will be served.