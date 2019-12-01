The Morton-James Public Library will host the following children’s activities in December.

Tomorrow (Dec. 4), the 10 a.m. Story Time will be “All About Hibernation,” with a story and an activity.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the 10 a.m. Story Time will feature ornament making.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m., the Children’s Holiday Party will begin.

Santa will visit to start the party, which will also feature crafts, coloring pages and do-it-yourself snow globes.

The library is located at 923 1st Corso. Call 402-873-5609 or visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.



