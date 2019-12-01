Five members of Peru State College's Beta Mu Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi attended the organization's International Convocation in Norfolk, Va. The convocation is an annual gathering of all of the international Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) organizations. Members gather to network, share ideas, and meet with representatives from the KDP organization.



Sara Vance (Shenandoah, Iowa), Keegan Nelson (Essex, Iowa) and Kaylee Gill Sullivan (Homer, Neb.) presented about the Beta Mu chapter at Peru State. They shared what the chapter is planning for future events on campus, plans for fundraising and other events that were held with great success.



The group presented plans for a Catwalk, a what-not-to-wear type fashion show, and a fundraising idea of “flocking” certain areas of our campus. Other chapters at the convocation had positive receptions of those ideas.



These teacher candidates, Dr. Kelly Kingsley, associate professor of education, and Dr. Gina Bittner, interim dean of the school of education, attended sessions they felt were pertinent to their education. They also shared information networked with chapter members with other chapter members from around the world, college chapter counselors, and members from the KDP office.



Kingsley said, “We are continuing to grow our chapter from an initiation-only group to an involved presence on campus. We also brought along a few painted rocks that have positive notes on them and hid them throughout the convocation for other members to find and then post a selfie with the rock on our chapter’s social media page.”



# # #



Thomas Veleba contributed to this release.