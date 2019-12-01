New vehicles for the Otoe County Veterans Van program will be here in mid-2020.

Now the County Veteran Services Office needs volunteer drivers to transport veterans to appointments in Lincoln and Omaha.

Chad Miller, Otoe County veteran services officer, told the Otoe County Board of Commissioners that recent fundraising efforts have resulted in collecting enough money to purchase two new vans for the program. Miller said driver requirements are fairly straightforward.

Driver candidates must go through an enrollment process at the VA hospital’s voluntary services department. Volunteers also receive a physical at the VA’s expense.

“We want healthy people driving our veterans to their appointments,” said Miller.

Drivers do not need to be veterans, said Miller.

“We welcome all volunteers whether they can give one day a week or five,” he said.

Drivers are not required to volunteer for a minimum number of hours, he added.Miller’s goal is to have volunteers complete the VA enrollment process and be ready to drive when the new vans arrive in late spring or early summer 2020. Miller said he has enrollment packets at his office, which is located on the top floor of the Otoe County Courthouse.

Call 402-873-9540 for more information.



