The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund’s Non-Traditional Scholarships are directed to adults who have not been on a continuous course of study since high school graduation and who now wish to pursue more education.

These $2,000 scholarships are specifically designed to assist adults who need to acquire college or technical school credits to advance themselves in an existing job or launch a new career.

This fall, the NCCFF proudly awarded three of these scholarships to Nebraska City residents. Here are their stories.



Randi Meade

Congratulations to Randi Meade of Nebraska City for winning one of

the $2,000 NCCFF 2019 Non-Traditional Scholarships.

Meade is taking classes at Southeast Community College in Lincoln working towards a degree in surgical technology.

She says many of her classes are online, which she finds works well with her busy lifestyle.

Currently, she is a home-licensed day care provider.

Meade was thrilled to win this scholarship.

“To me, the scholarship was more than just about the money,” she said. “It gave me a big boost of much-needed encouragement. Thank you, Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund!”



Lisa Connell

Nebraska City native Lisa Connell was thrilled to recently receive a $2,000 Non-Traditional Scholarship from the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund.

“It is amazing to get this!” Connell said. “I was floored that people who don’t even know me are willing to help me.”

She said it is wonderful to come across nice people like this these days. “I definitely appreciate it!”

Connell acquired her GED in 2005 and then got her Certified Nursing Assistant license the next year when she started working at Ambassador Health in Nebraska City.

In 2008, she became a Certified Medication Aide and continued to work there.

In 2016, she left her healthcare job to open an in-home daycare center.

Two years later, she decided to go back to work at Ambassador Health and begin her journey toward becoming a registered nurse.

She is now taking classes at Iowa Western Community College.

“This $2,000 scholarship will help me with the schooling I need to improve my ability to help change someone’s life, the knowledge to help heal someone in need and the skills to advocate for anyone that comes my way,” Connell noted on her scholarship application.



Malarie Cutler

Malarie Cutler was thrilled to recently receive a $2,000 Non-Traditional Scholarship from the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund.

“This scholarship is fantastic,” Cutler said. “There aren’t a lot of scholarships for adult students. When you have a family to care for, this helps tremendously. It gives you that boost you need to get to the end of your studies.”

Cutler graduated from Nebraska City High School in 2005 and attended Peru State College for one year.

She is now pursuing a 2-year associate degree in Business Administration from Southeast Community College and has been taking classes online since 2018, the same year she started working at American National Bank in Nebraska City.

She is now Community Banker 2 at the bank.

“All in all, education is the best way to ensure you are ready for whatever life throws at you,” she said.

“Being a non-traditional student has given me back my confidence and drive to be a better person,” said Cutler.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be in school and be able to make a difference in my community.”

NCCFF Non-Traditional Scholarship applications for 2020 will once again be available in the Spring with an August deadline.