On the Peru State campus, Feeding 44 distributes food to the Nemaha County community each month as part of a partnership with Catholic Social Services and the Food Bank of Lincoln. Feeding 44 is a mobile food pantry that distributes food to residents of Nemaha County that are food insecure.



Feeding 44 distributes on the second Friday of every month. The distribution runs from 12 to 1 p.m. on the Peru State campus. The next distribution is scheduled for December 13.



The Student Director of Feeding 44, Bailey Bindle (Falls City, Neb.), writes “In the weeks leading up to each event, we are in contact with our valuable partners at the Food Bank of Lincoln to coordinate our efforts, so the distribution is ready to nourish our community with food when the distribution date comes around.”



“Since our distribution is held on the Peru State College campus, we are fortunate to always have our campus community willing to volunteer their time to our cause,” Bindle continues. “With approximately 12.5% of the Nemaha County population being food insecure in 2017, it is incredibly rewarding to be able to provide over 100 individuals and their families with food each month. With the help of the Food Bank of Lincoln, we are making an incredible effort in Peru to alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska.”



The Development Director at the Food Bank of Lincoln, John Mabry, adds “We are grateful for all of the support we have received from our Nemaha County friends over the years, starting with Peru State grad Rachel Henry Schwindt, who started Feeding 44. The administration and everyone there has been great to work with, and we could not do all of this without our Peru and Auburn area partners.”



The Food Bank of Lincoln released a flyer earlier this fall that described it fiscal year 2019 efforts in Nemaha County:



An estimated 104,429 meals were connected through food distributions and SNAP outreach.

The value of food distributed by the equaled $307,021.

52 food-filled backpacks provided each week to children in Auburn schools.

Serving an average of 127 families per month.

In addition to the Feeding 44 distribution at Peru State, fresh produce is distributed (when available) on the third Thursday of each month at the Auburn Horse Arena parking lot.



If you would like to learn more about Feeding 44, contact Program Director Bailey Bindle at BaileyBindle@gmail.com.