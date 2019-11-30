The Iowa Association for Justice (IAJ) installed new executive officers and members of its Board of Governors during its annual convention, held Nov. 7 and 8 in Des Moines. IAJ’s newly installed leaders will serve the 2019-20 term. IAJ also honored its 2019 award winners and collected more than $2,500 worth of professional attire and cash donations for Dress for Success.

IAJ Board of Governors

The following local IAJ members were elected to positions on the Board of Governors from the various judicial election districts of the state. Election balloting took place during the run-up to the convention.

Mark Spellman, of Perry, was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 5A