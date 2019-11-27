Bridge work missing from the 5-year road plan, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment and council raises also discussed.

The Burlington City Council on Monday got its first look at the city's five-year road plan.

It was missing one thing: Cascade Bridge.

“Its about looking at what the priorities are,” said Assistant City Manager for Public Works Nick MacGregor.

For months, city council members have said Cascade Bridge will be repaired or replaced in 2024. However, MacGregor’s plan omits the 123-year-old bridge. When it comes to road projects in Fiscal Year 2025, which encompasses the first half of 2024, other projects were chosen instead.

Estimates for the cost of work on Cascade Bridge vary based on what sources are considered, but MacGregor said a Cascade Bridge project would cost about $6 million.

A private entity, called Friends of Cascade, has begun raising money to cover an independent engineering report to assess the true cost of repairing Cascade Bridge. According to the group's GoFundMe page, the study should be completed in February.

The road project for FY 2025 is not set in stone, but the council discussed working on either Sunnyside Avenue or Summer Street.

MacGregor said he chose the roads based on condition. Every road in Burlington is rated for its condition, and the roads in the worst condition are the ones that receive repairs.

For FY 2021, which begins in July, about $2 million in road projects are planned. These projects include paving projects on Seventh and Eighth streets from Franklin to Arch streets, Central Street from Angular to Harrison streets and Third Street from Spring to Franklin streets.

A non-paving project will be done on the corner of West and Gear avenues.

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment

This year was meant to be a major one for Burlington Riverfront Entertainment, but that changed June 1, when Hesco Barriers protecting the Burlington Memorial Auditorium gave way and flooded the auditorium.

As a result, BRE was forced to cancel most of its events for the rest of the year and had to find alternative venues for others. Now, its members want a chance to extend their three-year contract with the city, which is due to expire in 2020, for another year.

“We want a chance to show what we can do,” said BRE Executive Director Mike O’Neil.

The city council members agreed that BRE should have a chance to show the council what BRE is capable of.

City Manager Jim Ferneau reminded the council members they entered into an exclusive development rights contract with Ryan Jensen, a developer with the West Des Moines-based CBRE Hubbell, earlier this year. This contract includes Memorial Auditorium and the parking lot between the auditorium and the Port of Burlington.

“He has first right, you have to wait for him,” Ferneau warned the council.

Jensen has six months to tell the city council if he wants to continue developing a hotel and taking over management of the Memorial Auditorium.

Overall, 2019 was not a great year for BRE. According to O’Neil, BRE netted the city $70,00 in savings for the city in 2018, but cost the city at least that much in 2019 due to cancelling events this year.

O’Neil expects to be back and better than ever in 2020.

City Council Salaries

Burlington City Council members spent a few minutes Monday evening debating whether they should get a raise.

Currently, council members are compensated $500 a month, with Burlington Mayor Shane McCampbell receiving an additional $50 each month.

“I have figured it up and you cannot get away with doing less than 25 hours a week worth of work when you are on council,” McCampbell said.

Using the 25 hours a week model, council members make about $5 an hour.

McCampbell said raises were not on his mind until the issue was brought up during an interview on The Talk Show program which airs on KBUR Newsradio. The Talk Show host Steve Hexom asked McCampbell if he thought council members deserve a raise. Hexom threw out the idea of doubling the compensation for council members to $1,000 a month and more than tripling the mayor’s compensation to around $1,700 per month.

“The more I got to thinking about it, the more I realized he was right. Those might be better numbers,” McCampbell said.

McCampbell said through adding up the numbers, he easily lost money in his time as mayor.

Councilman Matt Rinker said he is not comfortable voting for a raise for himself, though he acknowledged low salary may prohibit future residents from running for council.

The council also gave councilman-elect Robert Critser, who was in the audience, a chance to give his thoughts on raises for council members.

“I am giving up money through doing this. I am happy to do it, but not everyone can lose money,” Critser told the council.

Iowa law prohibits city councils from passing raises in the months of November and December. Ferneau said this gives voters a chance to reelect council members before they receive their raises.

If the 2020 council votes to approve the raise, it would not take effect until 2022.