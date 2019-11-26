The Otoe County Angel Tree program needs a little Christmas magic to succeed this year.

More families have applied for assistance than last year, said coordinator Sara Vesely.

“We are now in desperate need of additional sponsors for all of the

additional families we

had signed up,” said Vesely.

Vesely said sponsors are needed for both small and large families.

She suggested that perhaps local businesses or community groups might want to sponsor a family and use funds that would go toward an office holiday party, or a family could provide sponsorship in the name of a difficult-to-buy-for relative.

Sponsors or volunteers can contact Vesely at 402-209-1304 or coordinator Sandra Neubauer at 402-804-0261 for more information.



