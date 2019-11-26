Otoe County will soon be the second county in the state to be recognized as a Purple Heart County.

Otoe County Veteran Services Officer Chad Miller presented a proposal to the Otoe County Board of Commissioners to proclaim the county as a Purple Heart County.

Miller said he has spoken to the Nebraska Department of Transportation about placing Purple Heart County signs on Highways 2 and 75 at the county borders.

Miller said Lancaster County and the city of Lincoln have been recognized as a Purple Heart County and a Purple Heart City.

He said the Lincoln chapter of the Order of the Purple Heart has a number of members who live in Otoe County.

“There’s a movement now to recognize Purple Heart recipients,” he said, “as a sign of appreciation and a commitment to serving those warriors who are now home.”

Board members approved Miller’s idea unanimously.

The board also heard an update on the Nemaha Natural Resources District 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Mary Baker, a resiliency strategist with JEO, said that past plan updates have provided long-term solutions to some problems in Nebraska City and in Otoe County.

Those solutions include new generators for Nebraska City Utilities and new emergency sirens around the county.

Baker said that future plans include replacing the generator in the Otoe County Courthouse because the current one has about reached the end of its useful life.

The plan update “will help you do a lot better with natural and manmade hazards,” said Baker.

Commissioners also approved two real estate property tax refunds to Honeywell, one for $10,720.88 and the second for $3,414,82.

Both refunds were as the result of decisions by the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

The board also approved a conditional use permit for a Verizon communication tower at 58th and Q roads.

The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.





