The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) hosted its Annual Dodgeball Tournament, a fun event for all ages. In 2019, the 17th year of the event, organizers began limiting the number of teams to eight and still had a wonderful turnout of spectators and participants.

Teams consisting of students as young as the 6th grade “Six Pack” went up against teams of high school kids. The group competed in Destination Imagination as fifth graders, and they came together again for the tournament. These competitors may be young, but speed and being small can make for some interesting matches.

The single elimination tournament has been hosted by FBLA on varied scales over the years. Some have lasted over four hours with almost twice as many teams.

Whatever the size, the tournament has been a great evening for all.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the March of Dimes and other charities sponsored by the S-D-A chapter of FBLA. The winning team was “Get Some” consisting of Griffin Goering, Mitchell Brinkman, Jake Gorton, Burton Brandt, Dalton Leefers and Max Brammier. Second place went to SCKRGE with Seth Dey, Creighton Orchard, Kayden DeGolyer, Robert Shanks, Grant Orchard and Cooper Carlson. The Ball Dodgers lost to SCKRGE in the semi-finals and beat “The Fiery Balls” to win third place.