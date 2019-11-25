The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (Nov. 26) in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse.

Agenda items include a discussion by Chad Miller, Otoe County veteran service officer, to proclaim Otoe County as a Purple Heart County in Nebraska.

Commissioners will hear a Nemaha Natural Resources District hazard mitigation plan update from Otoe County Emergency Management Director Gregg Goebel and JEO Resiliency Strategist Mary Baker.

The board will hold a public hearing to approve or deny a conditional use permit for a Verizon Wireless communication tower on a site at 58th and Q roads.





