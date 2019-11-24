Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). On Nov. 23, Derrick Tyler #89436 told those at his work release job that he was not feeling well, and clocked out. He did not return to the facility. Authorities were notified about his disappearance at 4:30 p.m.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Tyler started serving his sentence on April 9, 2019. He was sentenced two years on a charge of theft by deception out of Douglas County.

Tyler is a 59-year old black man, 6’, 165 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.