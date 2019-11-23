The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently released the draft of its 2018 Impaired Waters List, which included waterways in Story and Boone counties.

The report for more than 1,000 water bodies across Iowa, analyzed data from 2012-2016. It was initially planned for release last April, but was delayed because of the retirement of the main analyst.

The findings showed that 14 new bodies of water were impaired of the 43 new segments tested, including Don Williams Lake in Boone County. Other bodies of water that are impaired in Story and nearby counties including Little Wall Lake near Jewell, and parts of Squaw Creek and sections of the Skunk River.

“Basically, they assess whether the waters are supporting or not supporting the uses they’ve been designated for,” Water Police and Advocacy Specialist for the Iowa Environmental Council, Alicia Vasto said.

The 2018 analysis found that 54 percent of the bodies of water that had been tested in Iowa are impaired, a news release stated.

For each body of water, there are three separate categories: recreational, aquatic life and general water use, said Roger Bruner, the supervisor for water monitoring and assessment at the DNR.

The categories in the report include: there hasn’t been enough data collected; the waterway is impaired, but a plan to improve water quality for its designated use is proposed; and is impaired but awaiting a improvement plan.

In regard to the bodies of water within Story or nearby counties, Little Wall Lake has been impaired the longest as it’s been deemed nonsupporting for recreational use due to algae growth and turbidity since 2002. It’s categorized as a category 4 impaired body of water.

Little Wall Lake has had an improvement plan on the books for awhile, but the reasoning it hasn’t moved forward in the process is because there is no direct source within the water shed, said Jeff Berckes, the water quality improvement plan program coordinator.

The lake is owned and funded by the state, but in cases where there are non-point issues it depends on local interested groups to fund the TMDL.

The part of the South Skunk River that flows through Story County is broken up into four sections. Two of which are impaired.

The first section analyzed a 21 mile section that flows from the northern county line to just north of East 13th Street. It’s considered a Category 5 for partially supporting recreation and aquatic life, but human health is supported, and an improvement plan is needed.

The final section flows 28 miles from just northwest of Cambridge into Polk County, and is a Category 5, where the analysis shows no support for recreation because of E. coli, and partially supporting aquatic life. General water use has not been assessed.

Having E.coli in the water might does not mean you will get sick if you enter the water, Bruner said.

“Our criteria says that E. coli is an indicator bacteria, itself is not a pathogenic, but historically it’s been associated in higher numbers when there have been reports near a beach,” Bruner said. “It doesn’t mean you’ll get sick (if you go in the water), but studies show you have an increased risk, but it is not a direct correlation.”

Don Williams Lake in Boone was added to the impaired list as a Category 5 during the 2018 analysis. It was found to partially support recreational use due to E .coli and partially supporting aquatic life.

One of the main bodies of waters that affects the Ames’ area is the Squaw Creek which is broken up into several sections. In Ames’ it is currently considered a Category 3 where the aquatic life is fully supportive, but the other two categories have not been assessed.

Although a portion of the bodies of have not been tested the IDNR is motivated to get most if not all tested with the 2020 analysis, Bruner said.