U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Sonya Ramold, Nebraska City, presented Lourdes Central Catholic with an award for the support that the students, school and families showed her unit and her family during her recent deployment to Afghanistan. Lourdes extends thanks to Sonya for this honor and for her sacrifice and service. Above, Ramold is pictured with her children, Alaina and Leo, who attend Lourdes Central Catholic, and Father Jonathan Haschke, Chief Administrative Officer / President-Lourdes Central Catholic Schools.