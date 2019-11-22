Community Players will bring a whole new meaning to the phrase “holiday spirit” with the upcoming production, “Greetings!” This comedic play runs Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.



Andy has a sweet Catholic mother, a crotchety Catholic father, and an intellectually impaired younger brother named Mickey. When he brings his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet them all on Christmas Eve, he encounters even more drama than he expected. It seems that an ancient, wise and witty spirit has possessed Mickey and is intent on healing the family’s wounds.



“’Greetings!’ takes a look at what is really important during the holidays, and during the other 364 days of the year as well,” said Charisa Ramsey, the show’s director. “It forces one family to really examine what they believe and what is truly important to them.”



Playing Andy and his fiancée Randi are Matthew Bejjani and Ashley Hothan, with Ty Young as Andy’s intellectually challenged brother, Mickey. Julie Bratt and Bruce Hahn bring to life Andy and Mickey’s parents, Emily and Phil Gorski.



Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students, except for the Saturday, Dec. 7 performance when tickets are only $10 for adults and $8 for students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, with the exception of the Dec. 7 performance where no group discounts or additional coupons are valid.



“Greetings!” is sponsored by First National Bank of Omaha. Community Players 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.



Community Players, an award-winning theater located in downtown Beatrice produces a variety of entertainment and educational programs featuring the talents of performers from throughout Southeast Nebraska. For more information, call (402) 228-1801 or visit www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.