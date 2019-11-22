DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 to honor fallen Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Channing R. Whitaker.

Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Channing R. Whitaker, of Granger, Iowa was killed in action on November 22, 1943. Pvt. Whitaker was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island. Pvt. Whitaker’s remains were accounted for on May 29, 2019.

Pvt. Whitaker will be buried with full military honors.

Friday, November 22, 2019

Memorial Service

Glendale Cemetery

Des Moines, IA

2 p.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.