Members of the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca FFA Chapter earning the American FFA Degree were Anna Bohlken, Jacob Kruse, and Logan Mueller. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree to be earned in the National FFA organization with less than on half of one percent of the membership earning this coveted degree. The 93rd National FFA Convention was held in Indianapolis Indiana, where Bohlken and Mueller traveled to receive this award.



Cody Damme and Lucas Harden Members of the Syracuse FFA Chapter competed in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.

They finished in 5th place and received a gold medal for their research project that compared the power output and performance difference between Conventional Ruby Red Diesel and Bio Diesel. Earlier this year at the state FFA Convention the research project was named first place.

After the state championship the project was submitted to the National FFA where it was reviewed for national consideration.

In August Damme and Harden were notified that their project had been selected as one of the top 12 projects in the nation and they were invited to advance to the Agrisceince Fair at the National FFA Convention.



Madison Kreifels Sings in the National FFA Chorus.

Madsion Kreifels, a member of the Syracuse FFA Chapter, was a member of the National FFA Chorus at the 93rd National FFA Convention. In June Kreifels submitted an audition online to the National FFA for consideration to be selected to be a member of the chorus, and was notified in early August of her acceptance to this honor. Members of the chorus spend eight days practicing and performing at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Indiana.



Members of the Syracuse FFA Chapter attend the National FFA Convention.

There were nine members of the Syracuse FFA Chapter that attended the 93rd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 29 - Nov. 2, 2019.

Members attending were Brooke Carlson, Autumn Cary, Cody Damme, Lucas Harden, Jenna Knake, Madison Kreifels, Colby Lefferdink, Gracie Lintz, and SydneyWellsandt. While attend convention FFA members attended general sessions with motivational speakers, leadership workshops and the FFA Expo and career show. Also on Thursday evening members attended the Brett Young concert that was a private concert for the FFA members only. The Syracuse FFA Chapter would like to thank the Tri Valley Bank and First Bank of Nebraska for their generous sponsorship to help with the convention costs.



