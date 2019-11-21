The Nebraska City High School One-Act performance of “Pandora's Backpack” will be performed for the Eastern Midlands Conference competition on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. at the High School.

The play, written by Laurie Bryant, is directed by Shari Whitehead and Corey Kenter of NCHS.

The story centers several students coming upon around an unattended backpack on a park bench.

The different and not very positive responses as to what the contents may include and who may have left the backpack, bring about a number of feelings for the students as they speculate and panic.

They immediately come to the wrong conclusions and their inner bias comes out in various ways.

Mistakenly accusing the wrong individuals because of their nationality and differences becomes a point of both contenscion and a time to reflect on one's inner fears. It is only when the true owner of the backpack appears, that they come to realize the error of their fears and learn a lesson that is relevant for all of us in today's world.

The cast includes: Sarah Murray, Lilly Frields, Marcus Bartman, Zack Ottemann, Alex Horcasitas, Eli McNeely, Christian Tietz, Natalie Turner, Ellie Higgins and Issy Bare, Kiera Rakowski, Nick Brown, Valerie Bennie, Lorelei Rakowski, Morgan Thomas, Nick Hower, and Jeremy Polanco.

The crew includes: Katherine Luther, Alexa Turner, Jennifer Adame, Taggart Dominguez, and Katie Dia. The tech crew includes: Noah Russell, Izzy Denniston, and Caleb Poggemeyer.

Special thanks goes out to those that helped through donations for the Auditorium Renovation.

The new seats and curtains: The Richard P. and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation; Carpet: Joe Voges Memorial Fund; Sound Equipment: The Nebraska City Public Schools Foundation through Grant Funding; Paint, woodwork refinishing, and carpet: Nebraska City Public Schools; Additional Expenses: The Nebraska City Public Schools Fine Arts Booster Club.

The Administration, staff and students of NCPS is so appreciative of the commitment to the drama/fine arts programs. Their support is exceptional.

The cast and crew have performed the One-Act for the public previously and will perform on Dec. 3 at Midland University for Districts.



