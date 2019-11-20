The Nebraska City Tailgate/ Grill-Off fundraiser for the United Way is set to begin at noon tomorrow (Nov. 23) at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso.

Ten grill chefs will compete for the title of Nebraska City Grillmaster.

Tickets, which provide entrance to the event, grill samples, and sides, are $20 and are being sold prior to the event.

Call Cindy McGinnis at 402-209-0531 or Sally DuBois at 402-209-0789 for ticket information.