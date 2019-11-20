Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites the public to attend the official Tree Lighting Ceremony on the lawn of the Otoe County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

This annual tradition kicks off at 4 p.m. with a free chili feed. Commemorative ornaments will be given to the first 100 families in attendance. The event will also feature caroling and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree will be lit at 5 p.m.

The Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 30 wraps up Small Business Saturday, a day devoted to encouraging shoppers to patronize small, locally owned businesses.





