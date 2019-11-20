The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1, 2020.
During this time, extra deputies will be conducting saturation patrols with special emphasis on Nebraska’s driving while impaired laws.
This mobilization is being funded by a grant obtained by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
