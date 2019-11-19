MIDDLETOWN — A Des Moines County Sheriff's deputy was injured while on duty Monday after getting into a traffic accident with a semi truck between Lake Geode and Middletown.

Lt. Clint Williams, 51, was driving his Dodge Durango east along Iowa 79 at about 12:15 p.m. Monday when he crossed the center line into westbound traffic and collided with a semi truck driven by 60-year-old Larry Fraise of Wever, striking the rear left side of the trailer the semi was pulling.

After striking the semi truck, Williams drove off the road and came to a rest in the south ditch. Fraise lost control of the truck after being struck and also ended up in the south ditch.

Fraise, who was not injured, was driving for Weaver based LDF Farms.

Williams, on the other hand, suffered a "nasty" injury to his left arm, Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone said. He was taken to Iowa City by helicopter.

"We flew him there for precautionary reasons because we thought there might be a head injury," Johnstone said, explaining that turned out not to be the case.

Williams was scheduled to have surgery on his arm Tuesday.

"He's expected to make a full recovery," Johnstone said. "He's a very lucky man."

Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident. Johnstone said it is believed that the accident was the result of distracted driving. Depending upon the outcome of the ISP's investigation, Williams, who was returning to work from his lunch break when the accident occurred, may be issued a traffic citation.

Johnstone said Williams will not face disciplinary action through the department.

"Clint's a good, devoted employee who always puts in a good day's work, and he's well respected within the department," Johnstone said. "We hope to have him back soon."

ISP was assisted by the Des Moines Sheriff's office and the Danville Fire Department.

Hawk Eye reporter Michaele Niehaus-Steffensmeier contributed to this report.