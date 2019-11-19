1. Seek support from other caregivers. You are not alone.

2. Take care of your own health so that you can be strong enough to take care of your loved one.

3. Accept offers of help and suggest specific things people can do to help you.

4. Learn how to communicate effectively with doctors.

5. Caregiving is hard work so take respite breaks often.

6. Watch out for signs of depression and don’t delay getting professional help when you need it.

7. Be open to new technologies that can help you care for your loved one.

8. Organize medical information so it’s up to date and easy to find.

9. Make sure legal documents are in order.

10. Give yourself credit for doing the best you can in one of the toughest jobs there is!