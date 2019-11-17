MOUNT PLEASANT — Local art is on display in Mount Pleasant.

Arts IMPACT has established three public mini galleries to increase awareness of what local artists are doing.

Each little gallery features the work of one to three artists.

A Mount Pleasant Public Library exhibit has photographs by Kirsten Heerdt, pencil drawings by Robin Fisher, and architectural photography by Phil Geiser.

Works in various media by Jane Shank is in the former Hy-Vee DrugTown.

On the square, the storefront just north of Cottage Realty is showing large and small metal sculptures by Curt Swarm and photographs by Heerdt.

For those wishing to make a purchase, all displays include artist contact information.

With the help of the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation and the William M. and Donna J. Hoaglin Foundation, IMPACT is known throughout the community for supporting local artistic groups.

The group supplies free children’s activities at the community band’s summer concerts and helps with community theater, and has supported workshops at the high school and hosted an Iowa Arts Council state-wide meeting in Mount Pleasant.

The tax-exempt Arts IMPACT group is operated by a board consisting of Karla Maher, Dave Adams, Phil Geiser, Ed Kropa, Marci Adams, Allan Allsup, Rebecca Eldredge, Annie Swarm Guldberg, Don Jones, Jane Shank and Missy Sitar.