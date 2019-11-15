During the month of October, 2019, twenty-four persons were killed in traffic

crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.



These 24 fatalities occurred in 22 crashes.



Eleven of the 19 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety belts.



There were two fatalities on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and ten on local roads.



Fifteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.



Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.



Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.