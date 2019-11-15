Parks and recreation matters will be on the agenda at the next Nebraska City City Council meeting.

Council members will discuss the use of the Wildwood Park Pond for a Polar Plunge event on March 7, 2020. They will discuss proposed rates for the 2020 pool and golf seasons, and they will discuss a request from Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce to submit an application for a Wirth Foundation Grant for Wildwood Park playground equipment and shelters.

During the meeting, the council will discuss awarding a bid for the city's Community Development Block Grant Purchase-Rehab-Resell program's title services.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.