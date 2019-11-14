America Recycles Day (ARD), a Keep America Beautiful national initiative, is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.

Each year, on and in the weeks leading into Nov. 15, thousands of communities across the country participate by promoting environmental citizenship and taking action to increase and improve recycling in America.

Keep Nebraska City Beautiful hosted a poetry contest among fourth- and fifth-grade students at Lourdes Central Catholic School and challenged them to write poems using what they had learned from their teachers on recycling.

A winner will be posted on the new Keep Nebraska City Beautiful website www.keepnebcitybeautiful.com that is now up and running.

The website was funded by the John, Paul, Doris and Anton Wirth Foundation and was created by EKM Creative Services out of Chicago.

America Recycles Day encourages people about the importance of recycling to our economy and environmental well-being, and helps motivate occasional recyclers become “everyday” recyclers.

KNCB encourages all Nebraska Citizens to take the #BeRecycledPledge at Americahttp://americarecyclesday.org/pledge/ Recycles Day

Here are 5 ways citizens can get more involved with recycling:

1. Take the #BeRecycled Pledge. Commit to reducing, reusing, and recycling on Nov. 15, and throughout the year.

2. Follow the three R’s of recycling: reduce, reuse, and recycle. Reduce your waste, re-use materials and items before buying something new, and recycle properly.

3. Buy products made with recycled content to help “close the loop” and support the recycling industry.

4. Know your waste stream. Check your local recycling program to see what you can and can’t recycle.

This helps reduce contamination, which happens when certain materials are put in the recycling bin (like plastic bags and film, which need to be brought to a collection bin at a grocery or retail outlet for recycling), or when materials are not properly cleaned, such as when food residue remains on recyclable packaging.

5. Recycle wherever you are—at home, on the go, and at work.

One tip to ensure easy proper recycling at work is to keep a recycling bin in any location where there is a trash can.

“Our local recycling program with American Sanitation and Recycling is only successful if citizens participate,” said Keep Nebraska City Beautiful Executive Director Sally DuBois.

“With continued participation hopefully, we can grow this program,” she added.

Walmart in Nebraska City, located at 2101 S. 11th St., collects used ink cartridges of any kind.

Located in their computer department is a green recycle box to collect recycled ink cartridges.

Just drop used cartridges in the box and they will take care of the rest!

Walmart recycles all clean, dry plastic bags. This includes shopping bags, dry cleaning bags, all Walmart reusable shopping bags, and newspaper sleeves.

Drop them in this blue box right inside the door at the local Walmart.

Used razors and razor blades are collected for recycling at the Keep Nebraska City Beautiful office, located at 1902 4th Corso, Suite 101.

The Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, recycles magazines.























