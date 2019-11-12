Peru State College Admissions will be hosting its fourth annual Tour-n-Tailgate for potential students on November 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will occur before the Peru State Bobcat football team takes on Graceland College at 1:00 p.m.

The Tour-n-Tailgate event will feature a VIP tailgate for potential students. A tour of campus will be complimented by free food, entertainment and entry to the 1:00 p.m. game. Students and their guests will also be able to visit with faculty and staff about potential majors and other areas of interest.

Nestled in the historic hills of the Missouri River, the “Campus of a Thousand Oaks” is Nebraska’s oldest college and celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary in 2017. Peru State College’s constant commitment to academic excellence has resulted in a unique and innovative mix of online, traditional, undergraduate and graduate programs.

Peru State College is committed to being a good steward of education, students, the region and Nebraska for another 150 years.

For more information, visit https://www.peru.edu/tour-n-tailgate or call 1-800-742-4412.