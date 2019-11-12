The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and took the following actions:

The board heard the annual report from Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) Head Start.

Diana Bohlen, who is a family services advocate at the Nebraska City Full-Day Head Start Center, said the program currently serves 151 children in Otoe, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.

SENCA is looking for a location that would allow the Head Start program to expand to offer Early Head Start to children ages 0 to 3, and also house the SENCA office, said Susan Boyd, family service advocate for the SENCA Head Start half-day program.

Fifty-one children in Nebraska City attend Head Start, said Bohlen, who also has a waiting list of potential students.

Board members approved an interlocal agreement with Richardson County to provide personnel and services for the Southeast Nebraska Drug Court, which will be held at the Nemaha County Courthouse in Auburn.

Otoe County Attorney Jenniffer Panko-Rahe said the drug court program has begun, but applicants are still being screened to participate.

The board approved the vacation plot of TMM Subdivision at 603 S. 66th Rd.

The board approved changing the county’s payroll schedule so that employees are paid on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, the day after the commissioners meet.

The change will become effective in January, and plans call for the county to go to paperless paystubs by 2021.



Board members approved a resolution to vacate county roads within the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 8, Range 9, which is located about 3/4 of a mile south of Palmyra.

The board also authorized County Roads Superintendent Jon Brinkman to go into discussion with landowners to changethe class of a road located at King and South 10 roads.

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners has scheduled its next meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 8:30 a.m.