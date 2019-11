Lottery Drawings for Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Iowa

Midday

Pick 3: 1-5-8

Pick 4: 5-3-4-3

Illinois

Midday

Pick Three: 3-6-2 Fireball: 3

Pick Four: 7-4-9-3 Fireball: 8

LuckyDay: 5-6-22-27-44

Missouri

Midday

Pick 3: 9-3-0

Pick 4: 2-7-1-7

Evening drawings will be in Wednesday's newspaper.

Lottery Drawings for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Iowa

Midday

Pick 3: 1-7-8

Pick 4: 0-8-6-4

Evening

Pick 3: 7-2-4

Pick 4: 2-8-6-0

Illinois

Midday

Pick Three: 9-4-5 Fireball: 0

Pick Four: 1-1-4-8 Fireball: 4

LuckyDay: 16-29-33-4-43

Evening

Pick Three: 9-4-5 Fireball: 0

Pick Four: 9-9-7-4 Fireball: 3

Lucky Day: 24-26-33-35-38

Missouri

Midday

Pick 3: 1-9-5

Pick 4: 0-1-2-0

Evening

Pick 3: 1-6-1

Pick 4: 6-2-4-9

Show Me Cash: 3-7-13-21-33

Lottery Drawings for Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Iowa

Evening

Pick 3: 7-5-1

Pick 4: 5-4-2-5

Lotto America: 2-27-32-37-39

Star Ball: 2

All Star Bonus: 2

Illinois

Evening

Pick Three: 2-7-7 Fireball: 5

Pick Four: 1-4-2-0 Fireball: 3

Lucky Day: 1-13-16-18-23

Lotto: 9-10-15-20-39-40

Extra Shot: 21

Missouri

Evening

Pick 3: 4-5-0

Pick 4: 7-4-6-4

Show Me Cash: 18-20-30-35-37

Lotto: 7-11-18-22-38-39

Powerball

14-17-35-38-60

Powerball: 25

Powerplay: 2