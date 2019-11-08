The 2019 Tannenbaum Festival is moving back to Tuesday evening. Festivities will be from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 3 on Main Street. Kleindstadt coffee will offer Hayrack Rides around town to see the lights.

Kids Crafts and Santa will be at the library. Santa will arrive at 4:30p.m. The S-D-A High School Choir and Jazz Bands will be performing throughout the evening and will assist with the traditional lighting of the tree.

Additionally, there will be Christmas Tree Sales on the street by the old Shur Save, a chili feed at the Syracuse United Methodist Church, a lights contest (nominations accepted at Added Touch), and a Tour of Homes to be held Dec. 7.