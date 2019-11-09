The S-D-A High School Marching Band ended a very successful 2019 marching season achieving an excellent rating at the State Band Competition Oct. 26 at Seacrest Field. Under the direction of new instrumental instructor Brandy Hall, the band competed in three total competitions and an exhibition at the school.

Their first 2019 competition was at Bennington. Hall said, “Other than being horrifically cold, it went really well! We got an excellent rating at that one.” At the Oxbow Competition in Ashland, the S-D-A Rocket Band received a Superior Rating, and they were also awarded Outstanding Drumline.

The high school and junior high bands did a showcase at the football field Oct. 24 for parents, friends, and the community. Hall said, “It was fantastic! We had a great turnout in the stands- families, administration, the football team and volleyball team had a huge representation there for us. It really meant a lot. When other students show up to support us, that’s great!”

The Rocket Band has great leadership in their instructor and also the Rocket “FUEL” team (Fired Up Energetic Leaders) which was established by prior instrumental instructor Scott Morris at the end of last year. The section leaders, drum major, and flag captain are members of this fuel team.

They helped with sectionals, during marching rehearsals, worked on memorization in their groups, and many other things.

Hall said the FUEL team really helped with creating a team atmosphere throughout the season.

“I thought the season was fantastic. Any time you’re working through director transition, it takes time. To have to do that time during marching season is such a challenge for any group, and the kids handled it perfectly - especially the last two weeks they really settled in. The progress we made throughout the season was great… I’m very appreciative and grateful for the parent support and the administrative support. It just made everything go smoothly.”

The 7-12th grade Winter Concert will be held Dec. 2, and the 5-6 concert will be Dec. 9.