Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Inc., announces the Maker’s Space as the topic for the Wednesday, Nov. 13, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Donna Kruse talk about the new Maker’s Space at the Morton-James Public Library. She will talk about the machines available to the public and the many ways we can utilize them

Special Guest at this month’s event, NCPS High School ‘Expressions’ group! They will be preforming as well as providing information on how you can send a singing telegram or hire them for your next holiday event.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Hot Topics is held at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.