The old Duff’s Friendship Villa building will be getting a new lease on life.

The Nebraska City City Council voted Monday to approve a $196,133 forgivable loan to Inspired Hope LLC, which will be opening a faith-based mental health and substance abuse treatment facility in the property.

The funds will be used to modernize the building’s elevator and replace its fire alarm and security system.

Total project cost is estimated at $860,000.

Loan terms will 3 percent over 10 years, with the first payment due in 2 years.

The new treatment facility is estimated to require at least 12 full-time equivalent employees.

If the facility maintains this employment level for 24 months and provides reports to the city of Nebraska City every six months during that time, the loan will be forgiven, according to loan documents.

Current plans call for the facility to be open Jan. 1, 2020.



