Mayor Bryan Bequette has proclaimed next week as #BeKind Week in Nebraska City.

Bequette read the proclamation during the Nov. 4 Nebraska City City Council meeting.

He noted that the inspirations for #BeKind Week came from former Nebraska City residents Mark and Joni Adler.

The Adlers lost their son, and they believe that he could have been helped with just a little kindness.

Nebraska City Public Schools will host a community #BeKind reception/celebration at the Pioneer Academy, 1410 Central Ave., from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The event will feature music from Nebraska City High School students, Career Academy tours, and an awards presentation to recognize students who have demonstrated kindness.

NCPS students will take part in special #BeKind art projects, including cards for residents of local retirement homes from Northside students, and posters and written work from Hayward. Nebraska City Middle School students will participate in kindness research, a kindness poster competition, and public service announcement creation.

Nebraska City High School students will take part in creative writing exercises, and a community window art project