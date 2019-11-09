It’s going to take a complete rebuild to restore the operations for the Bartlett Grain company in Hamburg, but, for right now, there’s just one focus—the harvest season.

Mark Swerczek, origination manager for the Hamburg business, said, for now, Bartlett has put all of its efforts into the corn side of the business. They usually take in corn, white corn and beans.

“Our main goal is to just through harvest,” he said.

The rebuild will happen down the road, but Swerczek reports that the recovery effort has been a steady one for the employees at Bartlett, all of whom stayed on through the difficult summer months of flooding.



About Bartlett

