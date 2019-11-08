An Omaha man was sentenced Nov. 4 to 20 to 40 years in prison for the deaths of two women last October in an accident on Highway 75.

Ricky E. Anthony will serve concurrent sentences in the deaths of Rachel Curry, 32, of Auburn and Chloe Curry, 15, of Talmage.

He will be eligible for parole consideration after 15 years, according to District Court Judge Julie D. Smith, and eligible for release in 25 years with good behavior.

Smith considered Anthony’s past criminal record, including 19 charges of driving under suspension, nine alcohol-related charges, and 14 drug-related charges, and ruled he was a habitual offender before sentencing.

Members of the Curry family addressed Anthony and the court during the two-hour sentencing hearing.

Michael Curry, who survived the accident, said he came to the hearing to “forgive him for destroying my life and taking all joy from me.”

“Forgiveness is something I have to do,” said Curry, who added he cannot continue to be angry or sad all the time.

Cristy Twombly, who is Chloe Curry’s grandmother, said there is a time for Anthony to be accountable for his actions.

“I pray that he would recognize and admit to himself and his maker what needs to be admitted,” she said.

Justin Houseman, who is Chloe’s stepfather, said he was honoring Chloe’s strong faith by forgiving Anthony for his actions.

“Chloe taught me to forgive,” he said, “but it’s something I just can’t forget about.”

Supporters of Anthony also had an opportunity to speak in court.

“He has tried so hard to do what’s right,” said Jemell Finch, Anthony’s sister who is also a minister.

Finch said that Anthony was trying to get from Falls City to Omaha to comfort his mother and stepfather after a death in the family when the accident happened.

“He was devastated,” said Cheri Floyd, a family friend.

Floyd added that “at no point can we forget the other family’s pain.”

Anthony told the Currys he appreciated their forgiveness and he wishes every day “that God had chosen me” to die in the accident.