

Sarah Rogers has joined the Peru State staff as the Director of Financial Aid. As director, Rogers oversees the Financial Aid Office which seeks to provide financial services to students and their families as they seek to achieve their educational goals.



Rogers said, “I am excited to work with Peru State’s students as they navigate college finances and become more independent. I am here for the students, and I can’t wait to help each of them fulfill their educational goals.”



Debbie White, vice president of admissions and finance, writes, “Sarah has numerous years of financial aid experience, including extensive supervisory duties, experience with the financial aid packaging software Peru State utilizes, and extensive technical writing skills.”



White continues, “Sarah’s compassion and poise is already much appreciated, as is her obvious dedication to students.”



Rogers previously worked as an Information Developer for ACI Worldwide where she delivered customer-focused user guides and technical guides for financial software products. Prior to this, she worked as the Regulatory Compliance Auditor and Assistant Director of Financial Aid at Bellevue University.



Rogers received her B.S. in Business Administration of Technical Studies from Bellevue University.