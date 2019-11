The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. tonight (Nov. 4) in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.

Agenda items include proclamations for NC Jaycees Family Week and #Be Kind Week, and public hearings to amend the Nebraska City Economic Development Plan to allow early childhood infrastructure development, and to use $193,133 in Nebraska City Growth Funds for Inspired Hope LLC for elevator modernization and fire alarm system replacement to be ADA compliant.