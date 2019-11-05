Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is celebrating National Adoption Month this November. It’s a time to celebrate with community members and families who have adopted children in need of loving homes.



This month is also a time to recognize the 123,000 children across the U.S. who are currently waiting to be adopted into their forever families.



“Every child deserves a safe, loving home,” said Dawn Luetje, Project Manager of LSI Foster Care and Adoption. “Right now, there are western Iowa children waiting to be adopted, and even more are in need of compassionate foster families. If you’ve ever considered becoming an adoptive or foster parent, now is the time.”



LSI Foster Care and Adoption supports children and families across 30 counties in western Iowa. Through recruiting and supporting licensed foster and adoptive families, we see the need every day for more families to open their hearts and homes, especially to teens, children with high medical and emotional needs, and sibling groups. So far this year, western Iowa children have been referred into foster care 633 times, and 49 percent of children referred have been part of a sibling group.



Visit LSIowa.org/foster or call 866.409.2351 to get started and change the story for an Iowa child.



LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.



