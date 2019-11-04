This year’s Election Day Chili Feed will also be a fundraiser for Tori’s Angels.

“We hope the idea that being a fundraiser for Tori’s Angels gets the community involved and gets them out and about and come to the Rec Center to support such a good cause,” Kiwanis President Katelyn Brelsford said.

The Kiwanis are partnering with the Perry Chamber of Commerce for the Election Day Chili Feed. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the McCreary Community Building. All-you-can-eat chili and potato soup will be served for $7. Pie will be offered for a free-will donation.

Brelsford said while she hopes people head out to the polls, she also encourages the community to come support a local organization. All proceeds from this year’s Election Day Chili Feed will go to Tori’s Angels.

“They are a foundation helping kids with life-threatening medical challenges,” Brelsford said. “Right now, they have roughly 50 children that they help across the state for medical expenses that aren’t covered by health insurance.”

The foundation started in 2011 in Panora. Brelsford added that a handful of Kiwanis members live in Panora, so they are familiar with the organization.

The Kiwanis partnered with the chamber for the chili feed for the first time last year. Those funds went into the Kiwanis’ high school scholarship fund.

The group awarded four $1,000 scholarships last year to high school students. Brelsford added that the Perry Kiwanis Club has been awarding scholarships since 1958. Around $97,000 has been given by the club to 160 high school recipients.

The Perry Kiwanis Club has another fundraiser coming up in February. The pancake feed, Brelsford said, is the club’s largest fundraiser for the scholarship fund.

The club has also donated around $63,000 to area projects and groups over the past nine years.

“A lot of that goes kind of quietly, but the idea that we can hopefully make a pretty big impact on one foundation that needs it was kind of the driving force behind,” donating proceeds to Tori’s Angels, Brelsford said.

She added that “Kiwanis’ mission is helping children and we wanted to be able to make bigger impacts with some foundations that are local in the area.”

She encourages the public to come out to support Tori’s Angels during the Election Day Chili Feed and before or after voting at the polls.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a Member Showcase from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the McCreary Community Building. Community members will have the chance to meet members of the Perry business community, learn more about their products or services or available careers.