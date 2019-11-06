Community Players’ Acting Up students will go on an island adventure in their upcoming production, “The Island of Dr. Libris.” This family-friendly comedy opens Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Billy is bored, spending the summer at a lakeside cabin far from any of his friends. But the excitement and mystery builds when he discovers the secret bookshelf of Dr. Libris, and some of the most famous characters in all of literature start to come to life! When their plotlines begin to get mixed up, it’s down to Billy and his imagination to find a happy ending for everyone.

“This season, we are focusing on adaptations of books for our Stage Door programming,” said Tyler Rinne, Community Players’ associate artistic director. “Not only is that true for this show, but many of the characters in it are drawn from other classic books.”

Playing the titular Dr. Libris is Jonah Erikson, with Alex Venneman bringing the bored Billy to life. Jude Tomlinson appears as Billy’s new best friend, Walter, while Kaylynn Harder plays Billy’s precocious next door neighbor, Alyssa, and Arihanna Marlatt takes on the role of the bully, Nikki Farkas. Some of the literary characters who leap off of the page are Joseph Bates as Hercules, Peyton Raber and Cecily Wiedel as Robin Hood and Maid Marian, David Maurstad as Tom Sawyer, and Sofie Poole as Pollyanna.

Other cast members include Monet Baehr, Bryson Bates, Jaedyn Baxa, Callen Behrends, Maddox DeBoer, Ethan Dreesen, Taionna Farley-Martin, Anna Hamilton, Ashton Hofeling-Hyberger, Myah Hood, Garrett Ideus, Brady Kujath, Halle Leonard, Avery Martin, Jalen Reiman, Braxton Trauernicht, Leena Tunink, and Devin Viveros. The production is directed by Rinne.

“The story is action-packed, full of humor, and has a great message about using your imagination,” Rinne said. “I know my young actors love embodying these classic characters just as much as the audience will enjoy seeing them.”

Acting Up began in 2011 as part of the theater’s focus on educational outreach. The program is targeted at students in grades 5 through 8 to teach young people about all aspects of putting together a show. The experience culminates in performing a family-friendly production at the end of each semester.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

“The Island of Dr. Libris” is sponsored by U.S. Bank. Community Players 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

Community Players, an award-winning theater located in downtown Beatrice produces a variety of entertainment and educational programs featuring the talents of performers from throughout Southeast Nebraska. For more information call (402) 228-1801 or visit www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.



